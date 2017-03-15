Massachusetts police are investigating an attempted kidnapping at a hotel in Sharon.

Police said they were called to the Best Western Hotel on Route 1 at 3 a.m. Wednesday after a woman reported the incident.

The woman said a white sedan with several men inside had pulled into the lot when one of them attempted to grab her arm through an open car window to try and pull her inside.

The woman was able to break free and run inside the hotel for help.

Police said the car, with a possible New York license plate, fled the scene.

The woman was said to have suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Sharon police.