A person was freed after being trapped in a car that went into a brook Friday night in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, fire officials confirm.

The vehicle ended up in Falulah Brook, near the intersection of Westminster Hill Road and Sanborn Street.

Crews were called to the scene around 8:45 p.m.

Around 9:45 p.m., Fitchburg Fire confirmed to NBC Boston that the person had been removed from the car and was being transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

