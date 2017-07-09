Car Plunges Over Cliff in Plymouth | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Car Plunges Over Cliff in Plymouth

The car drove off of Strand Avenue around 5:20 p.m.

By Alexandra Prim

    Car Plunges Over Cliff in Plymouth

    A man is in the hospital after his car plunged off the road and over a cliff in Plymouth, Massachusetts on Sunday evening, according to local police.

    The car, whose driver and only occupant was not identified, drove off of Strand Avenue around 5:20 p.m.

    After the vehicle settled, the driver was allegedly conscious and alert. He was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth.

    In total, the car plummeted approximately 20 to 30 feet down the cliff embankment before lodging in some brush.

    The Plymouth Fire Department was on the scene for about two hours retrieving the car.

    Witnesses at the scene of the crash said that the man appeared to be in his fifties. They also said that, if he had been driving any faster, his car would have cleared the cliff completely and plunged the approximately 90 feet to the ground.

    This incident is currently under investigation.

