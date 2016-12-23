Car Runs Into Lake at Country Club | NECN
Car Runs Into Lake at Country Club

    (Published Friday, Dec. 23, 2016)

    An Ohio man crashed into a pond at the Southington Country Club on Thursday night and was taken to the hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

    Police said the 54-year-old Heath, Ohio man appears to have gotten on a service road at the country club and drove onto the course and into a pond, where his 2016 Nissan plunged into the icy water around 10:20 p.m.

    When first responders arrived, the man was out of his car and firefighters got him out of the pond.

    An ambulance then brought him to a local hospital to be treated for possible hypothermia and a wrecker pulled the Nissan from the pond.

    Police have not filed charges and are investigating.

    Published at 9:50 AM EST on Dec 23, 2016 | Updated at 12:53 PM EST on Dec 23, 2016
