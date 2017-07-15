Car Snaps Quincy Utility Pole, Causing Power Loss

A car slammed into a utility pole in Quincy, Massachusetts around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, said local police, causing loss of power for thousands of people. (Published 42 minutes ago)

Thousands of Quincy, Massachusetts residents were without power after a car crashed into a utility pole on Saturday night, snapping it in half.

Police said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. The man who was driving the car was taken to South Shore Hospital and is expected to be fine.

A woman who lives across the street from where the accident occurred said she looked outside after the crash and saw a second car speeding off. Police are looking into this possibility.

National Grid and Comcast Xfinity were both at the scene, working to restore power to residents.

This incident is under investigation.