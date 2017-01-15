Stolen Car Ends up Submerged in Icy Pond | NECN
Stolen Car Ends up Submerged in Icy Pond

    A rescue operation is underway after a car went through the ice of a Milford pond on Sunday. 

    A car went through the ice and is submerged in a pond behind the intersection of Tomahawk Lane and Brooklawn Drive around 2 p.m., Milford police said. 

    The Milford Fire Department Dive Team said they found nothing inside the passenger compartment or trunk of the car. 

    The car was reported stolen in West Haven on Saturday night, police said. 

    A search was made for potential victims in the water but fire officials said the scene was clear. 

    Police said the house adjacent to the pond was also broken into and they are investigating to see if this incident is linked to the stolen car. 

    No other details were immediately available for this developing story. 

    Published 14 minutes ago
