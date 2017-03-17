Cat Café Promises Surprises for June Opening | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Cat Café Promises Surprises for June Opening

Kitten party, cat yoga in works for Brighton cafe

By Young-Jin Kim

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    PURR Cat Cafe
    A cat lounges while wearing a Purr Cat Cafe hat.

    Boston’s first cat café won’t open until this summer, but those behind the Brighton business say it will be worth the wait.

    The management of PURR Cat Café is aiming for a June opening, but says the specific date will be determined by completion of construction and decorations.

    “We’ve had a lot of interest,” PURR manager Aimee Crystal told NBC Boston. “We’re very happy about that.”

    A cat is pictured in a PURR Cat Cafe bag
    Photo credit: PURR Cat Cafe

    Crystal said the café will kick off with a two-week grand opening featuring a kitten party, cat yoga, and other surprises.

    The normal rate for the café will be $15 an hour. Patrons can enjoy the company of some 20 cats as well as a full café menu provided by Fuel, a coffee shop. It will offer amenities such as wireless internet access.

    Tickets during the grand opening period will be limited. Those who purchase “VIP pre-opening passes” will be able to stay longer than an hour and participate in special events.

    The café will serve as “a safe haven for homeless cats until they find their forever home,” according to the PURR website. Cats will be provided by a local animal rescue organization.

    Published 53 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices