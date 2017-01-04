A Massachusetts cat truly has nine lives after being found weeks after bolting from a moving car in Boston. (Published 48 minutes ago)

For James Norton and Erin McCutcheon, it has been a long few weeks.

It was Christmas morning and the two were headed to New Hampshire. As they drive on the I-93 elevated bridge, the unthinkable happened. Their beloved cat, Juno, managed to jump out of the car.

"I thought she had flown over the railing, and really, I didn't know if I would ever see her again," Norton said.

Norton and McCutcheon spent long days looking for Juno, blanketing the city with posters. All to no avail.

Then, early Wednesday morning, their luck changed.

"For the last week and a half we have been seeking all these posters go up about a lost cat," Jay Frasier said. "We have been actually kind of looking for it while we are working."

All that looking paid off, as one of Frasier's co-workers saw Juno.

But Juno was scared, and initially wouldn't come to the beckoning workers.

Frasier knew he had to act, as the cat kid on an I-beam 80 feet off the ground.

"Just to get this cat," he said. "I just wanted to get this cat. I'm an animal lover myself, I had to get this cat. I had to."

Finally, a little cat food did the trick.

"Eighty feet up in the air, lying across an I-beam, with a cat eating off my finger, and next thing I know I get a little bit out of the can, and he jumped into my arms," Frasier said.

Frasier and his fellow electrons from Local 103 were able to get Juno into their warm truck where they fed her some food and water.

"We are just super excited they found her" McCutcheon said."This is the greatest gift of the New Year that we could have ever hoped for."