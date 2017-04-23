Cat Rescued by Boston Firefighters, First Responders | NECN
Cat Rescued by Boston Firefighters, First Responders

By Melissa Buja

    Boston Fire Department

    Boston Fire and EMS responders are being credited with saving the life of a cat during a Sunday morning fire in Roxbury.

    Boston firefighters arrived to 78 West Cottage St. at 10:25 a.m. where heavy smoke was showing on the second floor of a 3-story brick apartment building.

    During the two alarm blaze, crews rescued a pet cat from the building and handed it off to first responders standing by.

    The cat was given oxygen and first aid and was said to be "reacting positively".

    The 2-alarm fire was knocked down and no other injuries were reported.

    Published 37 minutes ago

