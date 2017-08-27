Catastrophic Flooding in Houston - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Catastrophic Flooding in Houston

Heavy Rain Continues Today

By Michael Page

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Catastrophic Flooding in Houston

    Two feet of rain has fallen in Houston in just 24 hours, and it’s still raining. Catastrophic flooding is ongoing, and will continue for some time ahead.

    The torrential rain is pivoting off the Gulf of Mexico, east of the center of Harvey which is swirling over Texas.

    Rainfall rates have reached 4-6" per hour, resulting in some of the worst flooding the Houston area has ever seen.

    Because the storm will continue to sit and spin over the state for several days to come, more flooding can be expected with time. Emergency crews are asking those in need of rescue to head for the roof of their homes, not the attic where they may become trapped unless they have an ax to break free.

    Published 31 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices