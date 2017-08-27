Catastrophic Flooding in Houston

Two feet of rain has fallen in Houston in just 24 hours, and it’s still raining. Catastrophic flooding is ongoing, and will continue for some time ahead.

The torrential rain is pivoting off the Gulf of Mexico, east of the center of Harvey which is swirling over Texas.

Rainfall rates have reached 4-6" per hour, resulting in some of the worst flooding the Houston area has ever seen.

Because the storm will continue to sit and spin over the state for several days to come, more flooding can be expected with time. Emergency crews are asking those in need of rescue to head for the roof of their homes, not the attic where they may become trapped unless they have an ax to break free.