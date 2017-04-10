Catholic Priest Sex Abuse Settlement Announced

Eight clergy sex abuse victims, including the son of a former Major League Baseball player, are announcing a settlement with a Catholic order and diocese based in Massachusetts on Monday.

According to attorney Mitchell Garabedian, the Congregation of the Sacred Hearts religious order based in Fairhaven and the Fall River diocese recently settled eight clergy sex abuse cases involving Father James Nickel for $880,000.

Fr. Nickel, who has since died, was a priest at Holy Trinity Parish in West Harwich on Cape Cod for several years in the 1970s, where he abused Chris Piersall, who is the son of former Red Sox Jimmy Piersall, and a number of other victims.

Nickel also sexually abused children in the Bahamas, Illinois, New York, Washington D.C., Rhode Island and New Hampshire, according to Garabedian.

Chris Piersall and other men who were abused by Nickel are expected to speak in Boston on Monday morning.

