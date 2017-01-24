Cause of 10-Alarm Cambridge Fire Determined | NECN
Cause of 10-Alarm Cambridge Fire Determined

By Mike Pescaro

    A 10-alarm fire broke out Saturday in Cambridge, Massachusetts, impacting multiple buildings. (Published Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016)

    Investigators have determined the cause of a massive 10-alarm fire that broke out Dec. 3 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

    The fire, which affected 18 buildings and caused over 100 residents to be displaced, was the result of subcontractors' careless disposal of smoking materials, according to the Cambridge Fire Department.

    The fire originated in and around recycling bins outside 35/37 Berkshire St., where the subcontractors had been working.

    Firefighters sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital, but no civilians were hurt.

