Cause of 10-Alarm Cambridge Fire Determined

Investigators have determined the cause of a massive 10-alarm fire that broke out Dec. 3 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The fire, which affected 18 buildings and caused over 100 residents to be displaced, was the result of subcontractors' careless disposal of smoking materials, according to the Cambridge Fire Department.

The fire originated in and around recycling bins outside 35/37 Berkshire St., where the subcontractors had been working.

Firefighters sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital, but no civilians were hurt.