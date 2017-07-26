Cause of 6-Alarm Dorchester Complex Fire to Be Revealed | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Cause of 6-Alarm Dorchester Complex Fire to Be Revealed

By Rob Michaelson

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Cause of 6-Alarm Dorchester Complex Fire to Be Revealed

    Fire officials in Boston will reveal the cause of a six-alarm fire that tore through an under construction apartment complex in Dorchester last month.

    A press conference to go over the origin of the fire that tore through the 83-unit Treadmark Building at 1971-1977 Dorchester Ave is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

    On June 28, the flames caused major damage to the new building that was set to house condos, rentals and retail space.

    Inspections were scheduled to begin the next day, while tenants were anticipating moving in mid-July.

    Would-be tenants had already handed over thousands of dollars in deposits, which are now refundable.

    Published 40 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices