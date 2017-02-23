Celtics Hunt for Star as Trade Deadline Nears

The Boston Celtics are hunting for a big name star, but fans hoping for a blockbuster deal may have to wait.

Sources told The Boston Herald the Celtics are actively seeking a top-tier talent such as Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler or Indiana Pacers forward Paul George. However, no deal appeared imminent ahead of the trade deadline at 3:00 p.m. Thursday.

The Herald reported the Bulls and Pacers appeared likely to retain their star players. If those teams decided to change course, however, Boston would be well positioned to make an offer.

If a major deal is not available, president of basketball operations Danny Ainge could opt for a smaller move for a role player. Dallas center Andrew Bogut, Memphis forward JaMychal Green and Phoenix forward P.J. Tucker are potential targets.

The Celtics are considered players in potential blockbuster deals because the team has amassed a war chest of assets that includes draft picks and young players.

