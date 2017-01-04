Man, Woman Wanted in Connection With Shooting | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Rhode Island

Rhode Island

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Man, Woman Wanted in Connection With Shooting

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    WJAR
    L: Samantha Brayall; R: Robert Rego

    Police in Rhode Island are looking for a man and a woman in connection with a Tuesday morning shooting in Central Falls.

    Twenty-eight-year-old Robert Rego, of Providence, and 21-year-old Samantha Brayall, of Central Falls, are wanted on felony assault and conspiracy charges, police tell WJAR.

    The shooting happened before 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of High and Hunt streets.

    The victim was treated at Miriam Hospital in Providence for a leg injury.

    Police say the victim identified Rego as the shooter and Brayall as his accomplice.

    Published 12 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices