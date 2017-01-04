Man, Woman Wanted in Connection With Shooting

Police in Rhode Island are looking for a man and a woman in connection with a Tuesday morning shooting in Central Falls.

Twenty-eight-year-old Robert Rego, of Providence, and 21-year-old Samantha Brayall, of Central Falls, are wanted on felony assault and conspiracy charges, police tell WJAR.

The shooting happened before 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of High and Hunt streets.

The victim was treated at Miriam Hospital in Providence for a leg injury.

Police say the victim identified Rego as the shooter and Brayall as his accomplice.