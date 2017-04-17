An animal shelter in Vermont is asking for help in its mission to save nine abandoned puppies that were left in a box outside.

Officials at the Central Vermont Humane Society in East Montpelier said the puppies were found outside of another shelter on April 12, which then called CVHS because it didn't have the resources to save them.

The puppies are believed to be just days old, and their mother was nowhere to be found.

CVHS staff said the puppies are surviving despite the odds, however, the pups are still at risk, and staff members are asking animal lovers to help with monetary donations because the puppies require round-the-clock care.

Click here to donate online or send a check or money order to PO Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601.