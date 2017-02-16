Chelsea Beating Victim Dies, Suspect in Custody

The victim of a vicious beating in Chelsea, Massachusetts earlier this month has died of his his injuries and police now have a suspect in custody on murder charges.

Police say the victim, Melvin Cortes, 32, of Everett, Massachusetts, was beaten with a baseball bat on Congress Avenue in the evening hours on Feb. 5. He was hospitalized for life-threatening injuries and passed away on Feb. 11.

The alleged attacker, Kamaya Farifaki, 23, was apprehended in Ohio in the days following the Cortes’ death. He is in custody at the Hamilton County Jail, where he will be held pending extradition proceedings to return him to Massachusetts to face charges.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Chelsea Police at 617-466-4880 or the Suffolk County State Police Detective Unit at 617-727-8817.