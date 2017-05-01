Body of Missing 70-Year-Old Fisherman Found

The body of a 71-year-old fisherman was found in Cheshire on Friday shortly after the man was reported missing.

NBC Connecticut crews on the scene said multiple teams were arriving to help search for the man, identified as Richard Taylor of Plantsville, on Cook Hill Road near the pond.

Police said Taylor had been fishing at a private club and left his residence at 5:30 p.m. His vehicle was found at the New Departure Road and Gun Club located on Cook Hill Road.

He was reported missing just before 8 p.m.

The gun club is approximately 35.8 acres and Cheshire crews helped to search.

Taylor’s was discovered a short time after the search started.



