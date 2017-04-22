Chicken & Rice Guys Reopens Brick and Mortar Restaurants in Boston | NECN
NECN-Earth-Week-Desktop
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Chicken & Rice Guys Reopens Brick and Mortar Restaurants in Boston

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Chicken & Rice Guys have been allowed to reopen their brick and mortar locations in the Boston area after an E. coli outbreak last week.

    Boston health inspectors conducted re-inspections on Saturday of the three restaurants located at 280 Washington St., 75-81 Harvard St. and 1 Lincoln St.

    The company's food trucks remain closed for at least a few more days because health inspectors said they go through a different permitting process.

    All of the company’s locations had been temporarily shut down last week after 15 customers fell ill.

    Health officials said since being closed, the company hired a licensed disposal company to remove and discard embargoed food and also hired a licensed professional cleaning company to clean and sanitize all three establishments.

    Published 7 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices