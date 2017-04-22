Chicken & Rice Guys have been allowed to reopen their brick and mortar locations in the Boston area after an E. coli outbreak last week.

Boston health inspectors conducted re-inspections on Saturday of the three restaurants located at 280 Washington St., 75-81 Harvard St. and 1 Lincoln St.

The company's food trucks remain closed for at least a few more days because health inspectors said they go through a different permitting process.

All of the company’s locations had been temporarily shut down last week after 15 customers fell ill.

Health officials said since being closed, the company hired a licensed disposal company to remove and discard embargoed food and also hired a licensed professional cleaning company to clean and sanitize all three establishments.