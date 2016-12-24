A fire in Boston hospitalized two and is expected to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages. (Published 3 hours ago)

One man is recovering after a fire in Boston that is estimated to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages.

The one-alarm blaze broke out just after 9:30 p.m. on Friday night in a building at 115 Gordon Avenue in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, according to the Boston Fire Department. When firefighters arrived they saw heavy flames coming from the rear of the single family house. The fire started on the first floor but the overtime extended into the second.

One resident, identified only as an adult male, was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital to receive treatment for a burn injury. Additionally, one firefighter was transported. Neither of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Chief of the Boston Fire Department estimates the fire caused $300,000 worth of damage.