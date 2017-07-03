Girl Dies After Falling From 4th Floor Window of Brookline Building | NECN
Girl Dies After Falling From 4th Floor Window of Brookline Building

By Melissa Buja

    A 5-year-old girl died on Monday after falling from a fourth floor window in Brookline, Massachusetts.

    A little girl died on Monday after falling from a fourth floor window in Brookline, Massachusetts.

    Police said the 5-year-old girl fell from an apartment building located at 1371 Beacon Street at about 3:30 p.m.

    Brookline Police Lieutenant Phillip Harrington said the child had been playing with some friends when the incident occurred.

    "The child was actually in a different unit other than their own, playing with some friends," Harrington said. "There were adults in the unit and there were adults on scene."

    Harrington said the child landed on a cement patio.

    "The child was laying approximately 6 feet away from the side of the building," he said.

    The girl was taken to Boston Children's Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

