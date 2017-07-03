A 5-year-old girl died on Monday after falling from a fourth floor window in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Police said the 5-year-old girl fell from an apartment building located at 1371 Beacon Street at about 3:30 p.m.

Brookline Police Lieutenant Phillip Harrington said the child had been playing with some friends when the incident occurred.

"The child was actually in a different unit other than their own, playing with some friends," Harrington said. "There were adults in the unit and there were adults on scene."

Child Falls From Window in Brookline

Harrington said the child landed on a cement patio.

"The child was laying approximately 6 feet away from the side of the building," he said.

The girl was taken to Boston Children's Hospital where she later died from her injuries.