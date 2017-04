A baby was taken to a hospital Friday night after police say she fell out of a second story window at a home in Providence, Rhode Island.

Police told WJAR-TV that the nine-month-old girl was not harmed when she fell from the the window of the Metcalf Street home at about 7 p.m.

The baby had been on a couch when she somehow gained access to the window and fell out, according to police.

Authorities said the child's mother was home during the time of the incident.