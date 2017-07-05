Child Injured After Car Slams Into Taco Bell

The logo for Taco Bell, a unit of Yum! Brands Inc., is displayed outside of a restaurant in Daly City, California, U.S., on Friday, April 18, 2014.

Police say a child was injured after a car crashed into a Rhode Island Taco Bell.

The car crashed into the Warwick store Tuesday afternoon and became wedged in the entryway.

Police say the child was hurt when he was hit with flying glass. He was treated at the scene.

The car has been since removed, and officials estimate the building requires $20,000 to $30,000 worth of repairs. No other injuries were reported.

The dining room has been closed, but the restaurant's drive-thru is still open. It is unclear what led to the crash.