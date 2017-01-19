Child Sexually Assaulted in Boston | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Child Sexually Assaulted in Boston

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    necn

    Police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a child Wednesday morning in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood.

    Officers responded around 7:30 a.m. The victim, described only as a juvenile female, told police she was attacked near a footbridge connecting Truman Parkway to Glenwood Avenue. He fled on the bridge toward Truman Parkway.

    Police are looking for a man between 25 and 35. The suspect, described as being about 5'7 with a chubby build and a mustache, was wearing a black North Face jacket, black jeans and black sneakers.

    Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4400.

    Published 21 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices