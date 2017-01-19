Child Sexually Assaulted in Boston

Police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a child Wednesday morning in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood.

Officers responded around 7:30 a.m. The victim, described only as a juvenile female, told police she was attacked near a footbridge connecting Truman Parkway to Glenwood Avenue. He fled on the bridge toward Truman Parkway.

Police are looking for a man between 25 and 35. The suspect, described as being about 5'7 with a chubby build and a mustache, was wearing a black North Face jacket, black jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4400.