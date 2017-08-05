Child Struck, Injured by Vehicle in South Boston - NECN
Child Struck, Injured by Vehicle in South Boston

The child was struck around 5:00 p.m.

By Alexandra Prim

    A 12-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle on Old Colony Avenue in South Boston on Saturday evening, according to Massachusetts State Police.

    The child was hit around 5:00 p.m. in the area of 395 Old Colony Avenue and transported to Tufts Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    Attleboro, Massachusetts resident Richard Higgins, 78, was placed under arrest for operating under the influence of alcohol after he apparently hit the victim with his 2001 Ford Explorer.

    Higgins already has two OUIs and initially fled the scene in his car until police apprehended him by the Koskiuzco rotary.

    State police are investigating the incident.

