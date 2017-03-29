Children Witness Man Fatally Shot in Hartford

Children witnessed a man who was shot in Hartford on Tuesday night, according to police.

Police responded to the shooting on Washington Street in front of the Dunkin' Donuts around 7:20 p.m.

A man in his 30s was found with a gunshot wound to his head, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at Hartford Hospital, but he has not been identified.

Police said there were young children that witnessed the incident. The relationship between the kids and victim is not clear, but they are with their mother now, police said.

There is good reason to believe the shooting was somehow related to narcotics, Hartford Police said.

No other details were immediately available.