Chilly Rain, Light Wintry Mix Tuesday

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with the chance of a rain shower east. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Today (Tuesday): Cloudy with light rain and showers developing. Light freezing rain across Central Mass. Highs in the mid 40s.

Today starts off cloudy with patchy light wintry mix from about Route 2 in Massachusetts and points north, expanding into the state of Maine during the mid-morning.

From Boston to Hartford Connecticut, precipitation should be a chilly rain, or showers.

Temperatures slowly rise from the 30s into the 40s as the day goes on with any icy weather turning damp.

Some fog and drizzle may develop in central and northern New England midday day and afternoon.

Showers will continue overnight with temperatures continuing to rise into the 50s by Wednesday morning.

There's a slight possibility of a thunderstorm near the south coast Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

Skies will become partly sunny on Wednesday with a high temperature in the 50s in southern and eastern New England.

In higher elevations of western and northern New England we may see a few rain showers turn into snow showers.

Colder air continues to advance from Canada during Wednesday night with low temperatures near freezing, then a seasonable Thursday with a high in the low 40s and a good amount of sunshine.

The forecast becomes more challenging by Friday with the possibility of a wave of low-pressure bringing a period of snow or rain to Southern New England.

Also mountain snow showers are possible later Thursday and Friday as an additional cold front passes from north to south and we see temperatures going back to near freezing by later Friday.

This pattern looks a lot like what we just saw it last Friday and Saturday, after a threat for snow on Friday, we may have some cold to record cold air, and strong winds on Saturday, with a high temperature in the 10s north to 20s south.

Adding to the challenge is the possibility that another storm passes south of New England on Sunday with a possible snowfall near the shore.

It is a huge strong arctic high-pressure system in southern Canada for much of next week, as a series of low-pressure systems passed south of New England, it's going to be very active and wintry in the extended forecast.