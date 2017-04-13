Choate Rosemary Hall Acknowledges Years of Sexual Abuse: Report

A report to the board of trustees at the Choate Rosemary Hall details years of alleged sexual abuse at the elite boarding school.

An investigator at the law firm, Covington & Burling LLP, reported that at least 12 former faculty members participated in some form of abuse between 1960s and 2010s.

No current faculty members have been implicated.

“Our interviews and school records showed that sometimes the school moved quickly and decisively,” the report said. “In other cases, it was slower to respond and allowed the faculty member to remain at the school, sometimes with restrictions on his or her activity, for a considerable length of time.”

Claims of abuse include “intimate kissing,” “sexual intercourse” and “forced or coerced intercourse.”

In Oct. 2016, the school announced that it had hired a law firm to conduct an independent investigation into "reports of adult sexual misconduct with students," the report said.

"Certain Choate graduates described themselves as having been flattered, at the time, by attention they received from faculty or staff," the report claims. "But told (investigators) they later recognized that the conduct had been abuse."

On Thursday, the school released a letter to the school's community calling the report's findings "devastating."

"The detailed content of this report is devastating to read. One can only have the greatest sympathy and deepest concern for the survivors. The conduct of these adults violated the foundation of our community: the sacred trust between students and the adults charged with their care," a chairman of the Board of Trustees, Michael J. Carr and Headmaster Alex Curtis wrote in the letter.

The report claims that it spoke to many former graduates who said they either did not report the abuse because they didn't realize it was abuse or because they did not think an administrator would "be sympathetic."

For one case, the faculty member stayed at the school until he voluntarily retired, according to the report.

The investigation found that reported sexual abuse at the school was often handled "internally and quietly."

"Even when a teacher was terminated or resigned in the middle of the year because he or she had engaged in sexual misconduct with a student, the rest of the faculty was told little and sometimes nothing about the teacher's departure," the report reads. "When told, (faculty was) cautioned to say nothing about the situation if asked."

Choate did not make any reports to the Department of Children and Families, which is a statute required for any person or institution interacting with children, prior to 2010.

Full report can be found here.