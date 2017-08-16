City Considers Permit for 'Free Speech Rally'

The city of Boston considers granting a permit for 'Boston Free Speech,' which intends to have a rally in the Common on Saturday. (Published 33 minutes ago)

A "Boston Free Speech" rally, planned for Saturday on Boston Common from noon to 5 p.m., is now getting national attention.

Organizers say they're not white supremacists and are only interested in free speech. Whether or not the rally takes place is still up in the air.

A permit for the rally has been pulled but so far nothing has been finalized.

Boston's mayor tells MSNBC that there will be major conditions if the permit is granted.

"We’ve watched what has happened around the country and in Charlottesville, people coming with sticks and helmets and weapons. That will not be tolerated in the city of Boston," Walsh said.

The group organizing this weekend's event did hold a similar one here on the Common in May. There were counter-protesters at the time, but no problems.

All the same, the violence in Charlottesville over the weekend has some people worried about what might happen here.

Some of the more controversial speakers have already dropped out.

A counter demonstrations is being planned for this weekend. Organizers are calling it a peace rally. It was put together following the events in Virginia.