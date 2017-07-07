City Hall to Host 1st Boston Pizza Festival

Pizza from Babbo Pizzeria, which will be featured at Boston's first-ever Pizza Festival

Pizza lovers will want to make a stop at Boston’s City Hall Plaza this weekend for the First Annual Boston Pizza Festival.

The plaza will be transformed into a pizza paradise with over thirty vendors from the area and some straight from Naples, Italy.

Giancarlo Natale and Raffaele Scalzi could not believe there had never been a Boston Pizza Festival before, so they took it upon themselves to make it happen. They say it is time to put Boston pizza on the map.

The goal of the festival is to create an Italian piazza where you are able to roam with the pizza and a large selection of wine and beer. There will also be family friendly activities like dough making classes for kids. The festival kicks off on Saturday, July 8 at 11 a.m. and runs through Sunday night.

Local participating pizza vendors:

Regina Pizzeria

Charcoal Guido’s

Antico Forno

Bricco

Quatro

Lincoln Tavern

Monument

Mast

Reach for the Pie

The UpperCrust Pizzeria

Bertucci’s

Rina’s Pizzeria

Locale

Fiamma Bella

Babbo Pizzeria

Serafina

Casa Mia Cucina Italiana

Wicked Cheesey

Oath Craft Pizza

Blaze Pizza

Café Quattro

Anzio’s

Da Peppe e Figli

Anzio’s

Ribalta

Ticket prices vary. For more information about tickets and the schedule, go to bostonpizzafestival.com.