City Hall to Host 1st Boston Pizza Festival

Boston's City Hall Plaza will be transformed into a pizza paradise

By Jackie Bruno and Jesse Grossi

    Pizza from Babbo Pizzeria, which will be featured at Boston's first-ever Pizza Festival

    Pizza lovers will want to make a stop at Boston’s City Hall Plaza this weekend for the First Annual Boston Pizza Festival.

    The plaza will be transformed into a pizza paradise with over thirty vendors from the area and some straight from Naples, Italy.

    Giancarlo Natale and Raffaele Scalzi could not believe there had never been a Boston Pizza Festival before, so they took it upon themselves to make it happen. They say it is time to put Boston pizza on the map.

    The goal of the festival is to create an Italian piazza where you are able to roam with the pizza and a large selection of wine and beer. There will also be family friendly activities like dough making classes for kids. The festival kicks off on Saturday, July 8 at 11 a.m. and runs through Sunday night.

    Local participating pizza vendors:

    Regina Pizzeria

    Charcoal Guido’s

    Antico Forno

    Bricco

    Quatro

    Lincoln Tavern

    Monument

    Mast

    Reach for the Pie

    The UpperCrust Pizzeria

    Bertucci’s

    Rina’s Pizzeria

    Locale

    Fiamma Bella

    Babbo Pizzeria

    Serafina

    Casa Mia Cucina Italiana

    Wicked Cheesey

    Oath Craft Pizza

    Blaze Pizza

    Café Quattro

    Anzio’s

    Da Peppe e Figli

    Ribalta

    Ticket prices vary. For more information about tickets and the schedule, go to bostonpizzafestival.com.

    Published 18 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

