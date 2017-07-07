City Hall to Host 1st Boston Pizza Festival

Pizza lovers will want to make a stop at Boston’s City Hall Plaza this weekend for the First Annual Boston Pizza Festival.
The plaza will be transformed into a pizza paradise with over thirty vendors from the area and some straight from Naples, Italy.
Giancarlo Natale and Raffaele Scalzi could not believe there had never been a Boston Pizza Festival before, so they took it upon themselves to make it happen. They say it is time to put Boston pizza on the map.
The goal of the festival is to create an Italian piazza where you are able to roam with the pizza and a large selection of wine and beer. There will also be family friendly activities like dough making classes for kids. The festival kicks off on Saturday, July 8 at 11 a.m. and runs through Sunday night.
Local participating pizza vendors:
Regina Pizzeria
Charcoal Guido’s
Antico Forno
Bricco
Quatro
Lincoln Tavern
Monument
Mast
Reach for the Pie
The UpperCrust Pizzeria
Bertucci’s
Rina’s Pizzeria
Locale
Fiamma Bella
Babbo Pizzeria
Serafina
Casa Mia Cucina Italiana
Wicked Cheesey
Oath Craft Pizza
Blaze Pizza
Café Quattro
Anzio’s
Da Peppe e Figli
Anzio’s
Ribalta
Ticket prices vary. For more information about tickets and the schedule, go to bostonpizzafestival.com.