CityHallMenorah Joins #WickedCoolTree at Boston's City Hall

Following the success of last year's #WickedCoolTree at Boston's City Hall, the city launched a new addition to their holiday lights show with this year's #CityHallMenorah.

Twitter-users can choose their color or series of colors and tweet them using the hashtag #WickedCoolTree or #CityHallMenorah and the colors on the tree and menorah located at City Hall will change almost instantly.

According to the City of Boston, there are 16 million color combinations to choose from including Crayola colors or Chroma colors.

