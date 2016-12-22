#CityHallMenorah Joins #WickedCoolTree at Boston's City Hall | NECN
#CityHallMenorah Joins #WickedCoolTree at Boston's City Hall

The menorah joined last years Twitter-famous tree

By Caitlin Fichtel

    New Urban Mechanics

    Following the success of last year's #WickedCoolTree at Boston's City Hall, the city launched a new addition to their holiday lights show with this year's #CityHallMenorah.

    Twitter-users can choose their color or series of colors and tweet them using the hashtag #WickedCoolTree or #CityHallMenorah and the colors on the tree and menorah located at City Hall will change almost instantly.

    According to the City of Boston, there are 16 million color combinations to choose from including Crayola colors or Chroma colors.

    Check out some of the most recent tweets:

    Published 4 hours ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

