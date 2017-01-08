Clean Up Begins After First Big Winter Storm in New England | NECN
Clean Up Begins After First Big Winter Storm in New England

Some areas of Massachusetts saw an estimated 14 inches of snow on Saturday

By Melissa Buja

    The first big storm of the winter has come and gone in the New England area, now the clean up begins.

    On Sunday, residents across Massachusetts were digging out in many areas, including Plymouth, where an estimated 14 inches of snow fell on Saturday.

    Most main roadways were cleared by morning with plow drivers being out all night long.

    "It's definitely very tiring. I woke up this morning extremely sore. Haven't done this since last year," said Steve Rice of Whitman.

    Because of weather conditions elsewhere in the country, travelers to Boston's Logan Airport were being urged to check with their airlines due to numerous flights being canceled or delayed.

