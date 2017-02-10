BOSTON, MA. - FEBRUARY 15: Snow plows make their way down Kneeland St.during winter storm Neptune which dropped over a foot of snow February 15, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. This is the fourth major storm to hit the New England region that has already seen more than 6 feet of snow in some areas. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Clean-up efforts are underway around New England after the region was slammed by a major nor'easter that brought blizzard conditions with heavy snow, high winds and biting cold temperatures.

Boston's snow emergency is scheduled to end at 8 a.m. Friday. Mayor Marty Walsh is expected to hold a press conference on developments and what residents can do to help city workers clear snow.

Meanwhile, MBTA crews worked 'round the clock overnight to ensure a smooth commute for the morning. Trains were kept idling throughout the night to keep them warm, and while there were virtually no issues on the T during the storm on Thursday, transit officials are still trying to avoid any problems as people head back to work and school.

Eight hundred workers and heavy snow removing equipment were also out in full force overnight to keep tracks clear.

In Worcester, Thursday's snowfall had ended by 6 p.m.; nearly 12 hours later, most main roads were clear, but some parking lots and side roads still needed to be cleaned up.

"It's starting in February like it usually does. It will continue on, we've been lulled into that false sense of security that it's going to warm up quick and it never does," Worcester resident Tim Belliveau said, adding he's happy with the change, but knows "most people [are] not so happy."