As cleanup begins across New England, most of us are shoveling out somewhere between six and 16 inches of new snow. Scraping that much snow off the road takes time, and many schools have delayed or closed for Friday, extending students’ weekend to four days. For some communities, it’s quite possible a snow day Monday with new snow incoming will make it five days in a row, but it also looks like the weekend ahead presents the opportunity be a character-building weekend for some kiddos, with more opportunities to shovel out the driveway and walkway.

Child or adult, we’ll all bundle up today with high temperatures only near 20 and a wind chill closer to 10 at even the warmest time of the day after starting out below zero. On the bright side, literally and figuratively, sunshine prevails Friday, though clouds will increase noticeably later in the day and snow will follow Friday night.

Snow is expected to fall lightly to moderately Friday night through Saturday morning in nearly all of New England, with Maine on a bit later timeframe seeing the snow falling most of the day Saturday. This time around, expected weather for the Boston area represents most of Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont, at large – snow that falls Friday night into Saturday morning, gone by mid to late morning, dropping two to four inches of new snow. Roads will improve dramatically by midday with temperatures rising to near the melting point and road crews likely working at it. In the mountainous terrain, amounts will be closer to five inches, and in Maine, snow lasts through much of Saturday, and drops as much as half a foot from the Midcoast, Downeast.

Yet another system is en route for Sunday afternoon through Sunday night, likely to kick out Monday early morning but also likely to leave some snowy roads Monday morning. Though it’s still early to say for sure, Sunday’s event preliminarily looks to drop about four to six inches to interior New England, especially north of the Massachusetts Turnpike, with less south of the Pike, and probably less near the coastline where rain is more likely to mix in.

One more storm chance shows up for the middle of next week in our exclusive NBC Boston & NECN 10-day forecast. In short, the messy February we expected in our seasonal forecast at the start of the winter and in the monthly forecast on February 1 appears to be unfolding, for better or worse. Our Early Warning Weather Team will keep you posted along the way.