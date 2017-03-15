Cleanup is underway around New England Wednesday after a monster late-season storm delivered more than a foot of snow to many across the region, leaving tens of thousands still without power, and plunging temperatures have resulted in an icy mess on roads and sidewalks.

The nor'easter brought blizzard conditions by the time it reached Massachusetts, with near hurricane-force winds gusting to just over 70 mph on the coast. Although the snowfall prediction fell short in Boston, with just over 6 inches of snow, some in Massachusetts had up to 16 inches.

Meteorologists have warned that cleaning up this storm's snow may be difficult, since it's a very heavy, wet snow.

Meanwhile, utility crews are busy restoring power to thousands. As of 7 a.m., National Grid said more than 15,000 customers in Massachusetts were affected by power outages after high winds toppled wires and downed trees. In New Hampshire, 20,000 were still without power by 8 a.m., down from the storm's peak of 55,000.

Although Boston's parking ban has been lifted, Mayor Marty Walsh decided to close the city's schools for a second day in a row because of Wednesday morning's icy conditions. However, youth centers are open.

City officials are also reminding residents to clear hydrants for firefighters.

In the city's South End, resident Liz McKenna said she hasn't even looked at her snow-covered car, and probably won't "until it all melts."