Dogs From Puerto Rico Get 2nd Chance

Save the Date! Clear the Shelters Coming to You Aug. 19

Every shelter pet has a story – but some have traveled great distances, and overcome great odds, leading up to their adoption day.

One of those dogs is Yuko: a rescue from Puerto Rico, brought to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland in Westbrook, Maine.

A volunteer from a rescue group called All Soto Rescue discovered Yuko as an abandoned puppy. Foster mother Marta Delgado was nursing Yuko to health, and noticed his heart racing.

"I grabbed him and felt something on his little chest," she said. A visit to a veterinarian revealed Yuko had a heart defect, and needed an expensive surgery to save to his life.

Delgado created a GoFundMe page, and more than 100 people from around Puerto Rico and the United States pitched in to raise the $5,000 she needed to pay for his surgery.

"I am the happiest person on earth," said Delgado. "Yuko is the perfect little dog that every family should have in their home," she said through tears.

Once he had the surgery, Yuko was flown to Maine, as part of a partnership with the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.

Because Puerto Rico has a 99 percent euthanasia rate, many pets are fostered and brought to the United States for adoption.

"Here at the Animal Refuge League, we have a 99 percent placement rate – so it’s really life saving work," said ARLGP spokeswoman Jeana Roth.

While Yuko has already been adopted, there will be several other Puerto Rican rescue dogs up for adoption during NBC’s Clear the Shelters campaign on Aug. 19.

"All of these dogs are so important to us," said Roth.