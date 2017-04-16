Clinton, Mass. Man Stabbed to Death | NECN
Clinton, Mass. Man Stabbed to Death

By Alexandra Prim

    A 24-year-old Clinton, Massachusetts man was stabbed to death late Saturday night, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.

    The man, whose name has not been released was fatally injured after a fight outside of Scooby Doo's - a bar on Main Street in Clinton.

    The victim was reportedly transported to Clinton Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

    Police say two other men suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the fight.

    This incident is currently under investigation.

