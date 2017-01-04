Jury to Weigh Whether to Spare Life of Carjacking Killer

Gary Lee Sampson's death penalty retrial is nearing its conclusion, as jurors were shown gruesome photos of his carjack killing victims. (Published 2 hours ago)

Jurors at the re-sentencing trial for carjack killer Gary Lee Sampson heard closing testimonies Wednesday.

"I killed two people in Massachusetts and another one in New Hampshire the other day," the convict said in a 911 call.

He's admitted to his crimes from the start, but Sampson is still fighting for his life to be spared.

"There is no presumption of innocence here because he pleaded guilty, but there is a presumption of life," Sampson's defense team told jurors.

But prosecutors also made their final argument to the jury to sentence Sampson to death for the murders of 19-year-old Jonathan Rizzo and 69-year-old Philip McCloskey.

"When you deliberate, never forget it was that man dressed to deceive and with a plan to kill," prosecutors argued. "Never forget how cruel, heinous and inhumane these murders were."

The defense cautioned jurors a death sentence will not bring the victims back, saying, "If we could undo all that harm by executing Mr. Sampson, I'd be the first injecting poison in his veins."

But prosecutors argued that video of one of his attempted attacks on a prison guard shows Sampson remains a danger if given life.

"Does anyone have any doubt, when given the chance, Gary Sampson would take someone else's life?" prosecutors questioned. "He'll be a dangerous man with nothing to lose."

The judge plans to give jury instructions and then the jury is scheduled to begin deliberations on Thursday.