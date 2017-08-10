Closing Arguments Set For 'Top Chef' Extortion Trial

Closing arguments will begin on Thursday in the trial of Boston Teamsters accused of intimidating the staff and crew of the reality TV show “Top Chef" during a shoot in Massachusetts. (Published 55 minutes ago)

Both sides rested on Tuesday after the defense declined to call a single witness to the stand,

Prosecutors say that cell phone video shows Local 25 Union members accosting the 'Top Chef' crew on the Milton set in 2014. A production assistant also testified that 11 tires of rented production vehicles were slashed.

Four teamsters are accused of threatening the cast and crew, and attorneys say their actions amount to extortion.

The defense says the teamsters were simply picketing the non-union crew.

NBC Boston's legal analyst says the outcome of this case could have implications for the future.

We'll be in court and have more on the proceedings throughout the day.