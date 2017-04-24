FILE - BOSTON - JUNE 17: Stephen Rakes arrives at the courthouse. The trial of James "Whitey" Bulger continues at the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston, June 17, 2013. (Photo by Jessica Rinaldi for The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The trial of a man accused of murdering his business associate who was known for his participation in the trial of convicted mob boss James "Whitey" Bulger is wrapping up.

Closing arguments were made on Monday in the trial of William Camuti, who was arrested in the summer of 2013 and charged with killing Stephen Rakes.

Trial Begins in Deadly Poisoning of Bulger Extortion Victim

William Camuti is accused of murdering Stephen Rakes, who had hoped to testify against James "Whitey" Bulger about an alleged shakedown scheme, back in 2013. (Published Thursday, April 6, 2017)

Camuti allegedly met Rakes at a McDonald's in Waltham, Massachusetts, poisoned his iced coffee with cyanide and then dumped his body in some woods in Lincoln.

Rakes' shocking death came on the same day he was told by federal prosecutors he would not be testifying against Bulger, whom he had claimed had stolen his liquor store in South Boston.

Prosecutors say Camuti killed Rakes because he owed him $10,000.

Camuti tried to take his own life after Rakes died, and prosecutors say he confessed to what he did while he was being treated at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Camuti's defense lawyers told jurors to ignore the alleged confession, claiming it was the result of inhumane police work. The defense also argued there wasn't any direct evidence linking Camuti to Rakes' death.

The jury listened to 10 days of testimony from nearly 40 witnesses. Jurors will deliberate after the judge gives them instructions.