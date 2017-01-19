Clouds Break Today, High Pressure Moves in for Weekend

Today (Thursday): Cloudy with a few flurries north. Highs in the 40s. Overnight Thursday Night: Partial clearing, lows in the 20s. Friday: Partly sunny with increasing clouds. Highs in the 40s. (Published 57 minutes ago)

High pressure builds into New England today as yesterday’s storm continues to move offshore. A few snow flurries and freezing drizzle is expected across the mountains of New Hampshire and western Maine.

Otherwise, cloudy skies give way to breaks of sunshine as the day progresses. Highs today will reach into the mid to upper 40s across southern New England while the North Country only moderates into the 30s.

Partly cloudy skies are in store for tonight with some fog developing where moisture remains entrenched and the winds are calm. Lows tonight will drop off into the 20s across the region.

A ridge of high pressure crests overhead on Friday. A bit of a tricky forecast here with an increasing southerly flow as a warm front lifts north from the Mid-Atlantic.

Overall, we’re expecting dry weather with a slight chance across southern Connecticut. Highs will reach into the low 40s south to the upper 30s across the North Country.

High pressure settles overhead for the weekend. Mostly cloudy skies are expected on Saturday thanks to small waves of low pressure moving across the area. Highs end up in the upper 40s to near 50 south and low 40s across the north.

A weak backdoor cold front will move from north to south during the evening, ushering in colder air across New England. Mostly cloudy skies continue into Sunday with highs in the upper 30s north and low 40s south.

We will be watching an approaching weather system that will take shape across the southeast moving up the East Coast. This storm system is expected to bring wind and rain to our area on Monday.

Winds may gust as high as 40 mph. Areas across western and central Massachusetts may have precipitation start as freezing rain or sleet. By Monday evening, warmer air will stream into southern New England, scouring out any remaining below-freezing temperatures. Highs on Monday will moderate into the low 40s south, low 30s north.

On Tuesday, rain continues throughout the day, diminishing as the day goes on as the storm pulls away. Highs will reach into the low 50s along the South Coast and 30s across the North Country.

An area of high pressure slides into the region on Wednesday, ushering in drier air and sunshine. Stay tuned to necn and NBC Boston for the latest updates.