Clouds, Showers Slow to Clear; Thunderstorms Possible

Today (Tuesday): Mostly cloudy with showers diminishing. Highs in the 70s. Overnight Tuesday Night: Gradual clearing with patchy fog. Lows in the 50s. Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 80s.

Clouds and showers will be slow to clear. With cloudy skies and a wind off the water, temperatures will hold in the mid 70s. If we see any clearing, another round of afternoon showers and even thunderstorms will be possible.

Wednesday will be drier and warmer with high temperatures in the low 80s. We will follow it up with another beautiful day on Thursday. Skies will be sunny and we should see temperatures in the low 80s.

Friday, clouds increase as our shower chances increase, temperatures will reach the 70s. Showers and thunderstorm chances will remain through the week and into the following week.

Temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the lower 80s. It is still nine days away, but we have to watch the tropics closely by next Wednesday – so forecast models develop a tropical storm over the weekend and it could make a pass over New England waters mid-week.

