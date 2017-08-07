Clouds Thicken, Heavy Rains Develop Monday

Today: Clouds thicken, midday shower to late day rain. Highs in the 70s. Overnight Monday Night: Rain & Fog. Lows in the 60s. Tuesday: Early shower to emerging sun. Highs in the 70s late.

Clouds will thicken up through the day. Rain will develop during the afternoon. It will be light and scattered at first, but turns heavy during the evening and overnight.

The heaviest rain will fall in extreme southeastern Massachusetts and through coastal Connecticut. Most areas will see an inch of rain, but localized amounts may exceed two inches.

The storm moves out Tuesday and we will see a gradual clearing with high temperatures in the middle 70s.

Nice weather returns for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Sunny skies and temperatures around 80°. Alito showers possible on Friday, but the highest chances are after dinner.

Shower chances increase by the weekend and through the following week. Temperatures will stay slightly below average into the upper 70s to around 80°.

