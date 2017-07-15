Clouds With Breaks of Sunshine Ahead of Thunderstorms

We’re in for a weekend warm-up after an unseasonably cool Friday, but we will have to be patient as the warmth and the sunshine takes its time getting here.

Saturday starts off cloudy with a few lingering showers with embedded downpours. We’ll see some breaks of sun, but that will allow more showers and thunderstorms to pop-up thru the early afternoon. It will not be a washout, but clouds will keep us still slightly below normal. Highs reach into the 70s for most, low 80s in Connecticut.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend, with highs into the 80s and peeks of sun with low humidity, making for a great day for any of your outdoor plans. A passing shower in the mountains is possible by the late afternoon, but these will not be widespread.

Temperatures warm and humidity rises to start the work week though, along with the chance of thunderstorms for Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures peak to near 90 degrees by Wednesday before cooling back down towards the end of the week.