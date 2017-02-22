Cloudy, Damp Weather Clears for Sun

Tomorrow (Thursday): Mix of sun and clouds with highs reaching into the 60s.

Tonight (Wednesday Night): Quiet under mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the 30s.

Today (Wednesday): A few morning showers, peeks of sun by the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

After a chilly start this morning, temperatures are on the rise.

Cloudy with damp weather to start the day in southern New England, gives way to partly sunny skies and a high temperature just above 50°. Wind is light and variable, mostly from the Southwest.

High pressure strengthens to our south tomorrow, much warmer weather is expected, we may set record high temperature well into the 60s away from the shore.

Another front moves into northern New England at night with a few rain showers, that front may bring cooler weather to parts of Maine and eastern Massachusetts Friday morning.

Wind from the northeast with the temperature in the 40s in Boston early, should switch around with temperatures jumping to 60° later in the day.

Breaks of sunshine and mostly dry weather should rule the day.

A more potent front comes in on Saturday with downpours likely late in the day and at night, possibly a thunderstorm. Wind from the south will become gusty with a high temperature again in the 50s to low 60s.

That front bushes to our east with colder, drier weather returning on Sunday, perhaps with a few snow showers in the mountains. Otherwise Sunday looks partly sunny with a high temperature in the 40s south, and 30s north.

The plot thickens on Monday and Tuesday as colder weather tries to come in from Canada, with the possibility of waves of low-pressure riding up through southern New England.

This means a chance of a more wintry mix of precipitation starting later Monday into Tuesday and Wednesday.

Until then we enjoy a little springtime preview.