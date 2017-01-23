Coast Braces for Nor'easter

Many coastal communities in Massachusetts will be getting hit with a nor'easter Monday night. Emergency crews will be keeping a close eye on power lines and buildings, especially along the shore line. (Published 2 hours ago)

The storm shutters are closed on homes on the Massachusetts coast, ready to take a beating from large waves, wind and rain.

In Scituate, residents are used to storms.

"It's kind of like the same all the time," said Nicole Finnerty. "We are used to it around here."

"This is not anything new to us," agreed Laurel Murphy. "We just go with it and we move on."

But their confidence comes with experience -- knowing how to prepare for the potential of flooding and power outages.

National Grid says they are opening up storm centers in Malden, Brockton and Providence to monitor the situation. They have already sent support and extra equipment to Nantucket.

More than 100 towns and cities now have an app that allows them to send pictures of any damage directly to National Grid to speed up response.