Coast Guard Rescues Fisherman Near Gloucester, Massachusetts | NECN
WEATHER ALERT: 
Blizzard and Storm Watch Issued
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Coast Guard Rescues Fisherman Near Gloucester, Massachusetts

The fisherman was medevaced after suffering from chest pains

By Caitlin Fichtel

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    necn

    The Coast Guard rescued a 55-year-old fisherman who was suffering from chest pains off the coast of Gloucester, Massachusetts, on Sunday evening.

    According to the Coast Guard, the man was medevaced after receiving a report around 6:30 p.m. that the fisherman on his 75-foot fishing vessel America was in need of medical attention.

    An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Cape Cod along with a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Station Gloucester responded.

    The crew aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma, a 270-foot cutter was also diverted.

    Once on scene, the aircrew hoisted the man and flew him to Massachusetts General Hospital.

    The victim was conscious at the time of transfer.

    The waters were 3-5 feet with winds of 25 knots during the hoist.

    The air temperature was 26 degrees and the water temperature was 40 degrees.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices