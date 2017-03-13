The Coast Guard rescued a 55-year-old fisherman who was suffering from chest pains off the coast of Gloucester, Massachusetts, on Sunday evening.

According to the Coast Guard, the man was medevaced after receiving a report around 6:30 p.m. that the fisherman on his 75-foot fishing vessel America was in need of medical attention.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Cape Cod along with a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Station Gloucester responded.

The crew aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma, a 270-foot cutter was also diverted.

Once on scene, the aircrew hoisted the man and flew him to Massachusetts General Hospital.

The victim was conscious at the time of transfer.

The waters were 3-5 feet with winds of 25 knots during the hoist.

The air temperature was 26 degrees and the water temperature was 40 degrees.