Coast Guard Rescues Injured Fisherman Off Vineyard | NECN
Coast Guard Rescues Injured Fisherman Off Vineyard

The Perception, a 75-foot fishing boat, contacted the Coast Guard around 1:30 p.m. to say that a crew member had fallen

By Alexandra Prim

    A fisherman off the coast of Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket was medevaced by the U.S. Coast Guard after being injured on Saturday afternoon.

    The Perception, a 75-foot fishing boat, contacted the Coast Guard around 1:30 p.m. to say that a crew member had fallen and was injured.

    The Coast Guard sent an MH-60 Jayhawk rescue helicopter to the boat, which was in the Muskeget Channel at the time of the incident.

    According to the Coast Guard, the fisherman was transferred from the Perception to the helicopter around 2:15 p.m. and was then flown to Hyannis Airport and transported to Cape Cod Hospital.

    The status of the fisherman has not been released.

    Published 2 hours ago

