Coast Guard Rescues Teens Off RI Coast

The United States Coast Guard rescued two teenage boys in Harbor of Refuge off of the coast of Rhode Island on Saturday.

A commercial towing company alerted the Coast Guard to the 15-year-olds after noticing their 21-foot recreational vessel had lost power and the teens were stranded, sitting on a break wall, according to a statement by the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard initially sent a 45-foot response boat to rescue the boys but it was unable to approach them at a close enough distance. The rescue crew deployed one person to swim out to each boy individually and bring them back to the boat.

Both boys were retrieved without injury and reunited with their parents at the Coast Guard station.