Coast Guard Searching for Missing Boater in New Haven

The U.S. Coast Guard and several other agencies are searching for a missing boater in Long Island Sound off New Haven Harbor.

According to Coast Guard and local officials, a man went missing after a boat overturned near the western break wall.

A bystander saw the overturned boat and a person in the water in distress and alerted authorities around 9:15 a.m., according to the Coast Guard.

Two Coast Guard swimmers were able to rescue the 46-year-old unconscious man off the breakwater and he was taken to the hospital, where he later died, according to police.

A second person identified as Michael Murphy, the boat's owner, remained missing, Coast Guard officials said.

The boat sustained damage to the bow and was overturned near the breakwater, according to West Shore Fire District Chief Steve Scafariello.

It is not clear what caused the boat to capsize.



